Occupational Therapists Help with Cancer Care

Ways to Give

Events

Planned Giving

Corporate Partnerships

Donate Now

Give Monthly

Honor/Memorial Gifts

Donate a Vehicle

Purchase Greeting Cards

Workplace Giving

Matching Gifts

TeamAICR

Shred Cancer

Digital Fundraising

Research Conference

When you include the American Institute for Cancer Research in your estate plans, you make a major difference in the fight against cancer.

Corporate Champions who partner with the American Institute for Cancer Research stand at the forefront of the fight against cancer

Facebook Fundraiser​

AICR Strava Club

Amazon Smile

Decades of Cancer Research

Research Symposium

Research Conference

Research & Grants

CUP Global

40 Years of Progress: Transforming Cancer. Saving Lives.

The AICR Lifestyle & Cancer Symposium addresses the most current and consequential issues regarding diet, obesity, physical activity and cancer.

The Annual AICR Research Conference is the most authoritative source for information on diet, obesity, physical activity and cancer.

Overview

Browse Studies

Grant Programs

Fellowship Program

Research Conference

Cancer Update Program – unifying research on nutrition, physical activity and cancer.

Stories of Impact

Policy & Advocacy

Our Mission

Work With Us

Our History

Leadership

Financial Information

Read real-life accounts of how AICR is changing lives through cancer prevention and survivorship.

We bring a detailed policy framework to our advocacy efforts, and provide lawmakers with the scientific evidence they need to achieve our objectives.

AICR champions research that increases understanding of the relationship between nutrition, lifestyle, and cancer.

Are you ready to make a difference? Join our team and help us advance research, improve cancer education and provide lifesaving resources.

Overview

Types of Cancer

Treatment Tips

Programs

Shop Resources

AICR’s resources can help you navigate questions about nutrition and lifestyle, and empower you to advocate for your health.

All Cancer Types

Commonly Searched:

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Oral Cancer

Before Treatment

During Treatment

After Treatment

The New American Plate

Coping with Cancer in the Kitchen

January 8, 2024 | 3 minute read

Occupational Therapists Help with Cancer Care

Cara Rosenbloom, RD
Cara Rosenbloom is a registered dietitian, health journalist and the author of two award-winning books, "Nourish: Whole Food Recipes Featuring Seeds, Nuts and Beans" and "Food to Grow On."

Key Takeaways:

  • Occupational therapists (OTs) are part of the cancer care team, along with oncologists, nurses and dietitians.
  • OTs play an important role in supporting individuals as they adapt to post-treatment quality of life and can provide emotional support and coping strategies.
  • After treatment, you may need to slightly adjust the things that you do each day. Occupational therapists can help you find the best ways to bathe, eat, cook, get dressed and work while conserving energy and feeling your best.

Cancer care involves a team approach, and people undergoing treatment may have an opportunity to work with oncologists, nurses, dietitians and a range of therapists.

One important team member is the occupational therapist (OT), who can play a crucial role in supporting individuals as they adapt to cancer treatment and improve post-treatment quality of life.

What is Occupational Therapy?

Some health issues pose barriers to the normal ways we carry out everyday tasks. Occupational therapists help people adapt and learn new ways of doing things to make life easier. They can offer techniques, exercises, equipment and tools to help.

For example, if you had breast cancer surgery and have pain when moving your arms, an OT can show you better ways to dress your upper body or shampoo your hair. They can suggest activities and exercises to improve range of motion and strengthen muscles while you heal.

Why Should I Work With An Occupational Therapist?

Here are some ways in which OTs can help and the tools they may provide:

  1. Ideas to help with daily tasks: After treatment, you may need to slightly adjust the things that you do each day, such as bathing, eating and getting dressed. You may also need workarounds for shopping, cooking, pet care and household maintenance. OTs work with you to find strategies to alter how you carry out these activities or will help you build new skills.
  1. Energy conservation techniques: Cancer treatments can cause fatigue and decreased energy. OTs teach energy conservation strategies to help manage daily activities effectively. They can assist with pacing, using proper body mechanics and prioritizing tasks to prevent excessive fatigue.
  1. Adaptive equipment and assistive devices: Your OT can evaluate your need for adaptive tools to compensate for any physical limitation you develop due to treatment. The right tools can help you perform daily activities more easily. Examples may include “reachers” (bars with grip ends to help you reach things up high), dressing aids, shower chairs and modified eating utensils.
  2. Cognitive strategies: “Chemo brain” is real. Chemotherapy or radiation can sometimes affect memory, attention and problem-solving skills. OTs can provide cognitive rehabilitation interventions to improve cognitive functioning and develop compensatory strategies.
  3. Work rehabilitation: Are you concerned about returning to work after treatment? OTs can provide guidance on modifying job tasks, recommending workplace accommodations and developing strategies to manage work-related challenges.
  1. Emotional support and coping strategies: Cancer treatment can be emotionally overwhelming.

OTs teach stress management techniques and provide coping strategies to enhance emotional well-being. They can help you find support groups or recommend appropriate community resources.

One barrier to receiving OT is simply not knowing that these services exist.

Now that you know how beneficial occupational therapy can be and why it’s helpful, ask your cancer care team for more information about how you can find an OT to work with.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More From the Blog

All Articles

January 2, 2024

Too tired for physical activity? Here are the top 12 ways to get more energy

Key Takeaways If you feel too tired to get enough physical activity, there are some...
8 minute read
November 29, 2023

The Winter 2024 issue of the AICR Newsletter

The Winter 2024 issue of the AICR Newsletter (issue 162) is now ready for download HERE...
1 minute read

Trending Topics

CoffeeEat SmartHeart DiseaseMove MoreobesityPhysical ActivityRecipesweight loss
Close